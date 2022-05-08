There’s plot by Gbajabiamila to reconvene House to attack Emefiele, group alleges

The Arewa Consultative Youth Movement (ACYM) has raised the alarm over plot by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila to reconvene the House for the sole purpose of attacking President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Godwin Emefiele.



The group’s position was contained in a statement by its President, Kabiru Yusuf.



The ACYM therefore called on federal lawmakers not to succumb to any pressure to make them willing tools in the hands of desperate politicians.



The statement read: “We are aware that Tinubu is pushing Gbajabiamila to reconvene the House just to attack President Buhari and Emefiele.



“The framer of our Constitution do not envisage a situation where the Speaker will be using co-lawmakers like school boys to score political goals.



“We therefore urge Honourable Reps to live up to the expectation of being Honourable by shunning such a move.



“They will also do the nation a lot of good if they can summon the courage to put Gbajabiamila where he belongs by revisiting his conviction in USA over perjury and impeach him before he drags them in the mud with him.”

