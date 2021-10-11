These music groups gave us hit songs one-time, do you still remember?

It is said that two heads are always better than one and it’s no surprise that boy-bands and girl-bands are highly successful with massive impact. Nigerian listeners were entertained by music groups who kept the airwaves and dance floors busy.In this article, we will be looking at the Top Nigerian Music Groups and their hit songs

1- PsquareP-Square

Consisted of twin brothers Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye. And together they were the biggest Duo in Nigerian Music Industry releasing massive hit songs, winning awards, and collaborating with international acts. Although disbanded, their impact cannot be forgotten. Some of their hit songs are Get Squared, Game Over Danger, Alingo, Beautiful Onyinye, Chop my money, EjeAjo, Senorita, Personally, Do me, No one like you, Nobody Ugly, Temptation, Roll it among others. A Lot of their old Songs and Albums are still Topping TrendyBeatz Music charts till this very day.

2- Style plusStyl-Plus (originally STYL) is hands-down one of the best Nigerian R&B and pop musical groups. Its founding members were Shifi Emoefe, Tunde Akinsanmi, Yemi Akinwonmi, and Lanre Faneyi. The original band name STYL was the abbreviation of the founders’ names. The band was renamed to STYL-Plus after the death of Lanre Faneyi one of the founding members and Zeal Onyecheme joining the group.After Yemi Akinwonmi left the group in 2002, Styl-plus remained as a trio and released their hit single “Imagine That” which was the lead single from their debut album “Expressions”.

“Imagine That” became an instant hit, received massive airplay, and was used in the maiden edition of “Big Brother Nigeria”. The trio went ahead to release more songs. Songs like “Olufunmi” and “Runaway became the most requested love songs on major Nigerian radio stations between 2004 and 2005. “Call My Name”, “Stay Alive” and “Four Years”(which is popular among the Nigerian graduating class) were also hit songs of their musical career.

They are referred to as “Africa’s Boys II Men” because of their sensational delivery of emotional ballads. They have both national and international awards under their belt. Tunde left style-plus in 2012 to pursue a solo career leaving Shifi, and Zeal as the group’s flag bearers.

3- Plantashun Boiz Plantashun Boiz was Nigerian hip-hop and R&B music group that consisted of 2face Idibia(2baba), Faze, and Blackface. They came into the limelight after the release of their first album “Plantashun Boiz” in the year 2000.

The group disbanded after the exit of 2baba who was pursuing a solo career. This decision was not well-received by other members of the group but, they later moved on. They all enjoyed solo careers with, 2baba being the most successful. Some of their hit songs are “You and I”, “Don’t you know”, “one and only”, “Ememma” among others.

4- BracketBracket made up of Obumneme Ali a.k.a. “Smash” and Nwachukwu Ozioko a.k.a.” Vast”, they started as a trio before Bistop dropped out.

They were one of the most successful music groups in Nigeria. Some of their hit songs are “Yori-Yori”, “Ada Owerri”, “Happy Day” among others. Bracket received an honorary award from the city of Philadelphia at the African American Museum in Philadelphia In 2012.

5- KceePreshKCEE Presh is a Nigerian music group made up of Kcee (Kingsley Okonkwo) and Presh (Precious John) who came into the limelight after winning the Star Quest prize in 2002.

They released hit songs like “Segemenge”, “Shokori Bobo”, “Ginja ur Swagga” among others. They disbanded in 2011 and Kcee went ahead to have a successful solo career starting with the release of his hit song “Limpopo” in 2013. Presh, on the other hand, hasn’t had much luck.