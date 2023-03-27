Those calling for interim govt are jokers, protesters warn Obi, Atiku

…Says no mandates stolen, warn against spirit of June 12

…Ask Nigerians, international community to support Tinubu’s govt

…Back INEC chairman’s stay in office

Some Nigerians on the aiges of The Natives, Monday, took a peaceful walk on the streets of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, even as they warned the opposition parties and their candidates against thought of interim government.

The Natives also vowed to resist any attempt for interim government, warning that the spirit of June 12 which saw the announcement of late Moshood Kashimawo Abiola mandate is upon the nation.

Addressing newsmen before they marched to the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Supreme Leader of the Natives, Hon. Smart Edwards, appealed to the international community and all Nigerians of all tribe and race to allow democracy to grow by declaring their support for the President-elect.

Hon. Edward also declared that “No mandate was stolen. It was either you (opposition parties) did not network with your people and Nigerians well, or your people did anti-party against you. Today we have witnessed PDP suspending its National Chairman, the man who campaigned for the party, that’s also a democracy.

“It is our turn, the Natives of Nigeria to see a better Nigeria. It is our turn to see a working Nigeria. It is our turn to see a democracy that works. It is our turn to advance the country as Patriots.

“Today, we are declaring absolutely that no mandate was stolen. INEC performed creditably and the election was free and fair. The election saw NNPP won election in Kano state, APC though challenging the outcome but has decided to go to court, that’s democracy. PDP won election in Rivers, Enugu, Taraba, Delta, Plateau states and others, and an APC candidate in Plateau has congratulated the winner, his party may chose to proceed to Court, that’s democracy.

“In Benue, the APC has a Reverend Father who won election overwhelmingly against the incumbent, that’s democracy. We saw Peter Obi won election in Lagos state against the Landlord, that’s democracy.

“We saw Labour Party won election in FCT Abuja, that’s democracy. We saw an Okada man won election in Kaduna state, that’s democracy. We saw a woman almost won an election in Adamawa, but was declared inconclusive, that’s democracy.”

While responding to a call for an interim government by a protesting group recently, Edwards said: “Those calling for interim government are jokers because when Shonekan was brought in in the past the people rejected it. Africa’s base for democracy is Nigeria. We have Goodluck Jonathan who is a symbol of democracy, we had late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, he was a symbol of democracy, we have General Gowon who is also a symbol of democracy. Other Nations in Africa are learning from Nigeria. So, what I am saying is that the Natives of Nigeria are of all tribes and colouration, it is impossible for anybody to attempt an interim government. President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken clearly and that’s why we came out today in solidarity of what President said that he will handover to Asiwaju Tinubu.”

According to him, Nigerians from different tribe and race all voted

We Natives of Nigeria, of all tribes and of all race, believe that for all the parties, ” So, Please I appeal let’s balance our emotions with Progressiveness. Let’s barnish bigotry wherever it is find, whether in the East, West, South or Noth. Let us work together and I also call on all parties to sheath their swords and proceed to Court if they are still agreive or allow it to be.

“We are telling the opposition parties and their supporters that in the National Assembly we are seeing six different party who won elections and will form the 10th Assembly, that’s democracy. I tell you, there are Senators who lost their seats, their are governors who lost election.

“What we are saying is that the International community should ensure that Nigeria which is their base point to Africa and the world should be supported to grow its democracy.

“The people who were injured during ththese elections are Nigeria citizens. They are also Natives. We are calling on the opposition, particularly we want to correct the erroneous view of Peter Obi’s running mate Datti Ahmed that there is no President-elect. If he had said that in the days of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, he will never appear in public again, but this is a give that support democracy.

“We call on everybody, whether the young people who are hurt or the APC who is also hurt, or PPD who is hurt, or LP, NNPP and others, to allow peace to reign and be patriotic. The elections are over, but the elections are still in Court, please give Nigeria a chance to grow.”

On the call for the removal of INEC chairman, Hon. Edward said Prof. Mahmood Yakubu “is not going anywhere. This same man conducted the election where NNPP won, Labour Party won, PDP also won in some states.

The spirit of June 12 is upon us, by June 12 this year it will be 30 years. The same military that truncated democracy that time in Agbada led by President Muhammadu Buhari has recognised this election. We believe that MKO Abiola’s soul will rest in peace on the day Bola Ahmed Tinubu takes over from President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I am also appealing in the name of the Almighty God to all Nigerians to please give peace a chance. We can not continue to be protesting on the streets every day.

“We will be marching to INEC headquarters to tell the Commission that no mandate was stole. Asiwaju won the election and it remained so. Only Tribunal and Supreme Court can change the decision of INEC.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

