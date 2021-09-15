Those enforcing sit-at-home outside official date traitors – IPOB

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has warned those imposing sit-at-home order on days other than official dates designated to desist or be regarded as traitors.

In a release issued by IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, he stated that apart from Tuesday, 14th sit-at-home protest declared to remember those killed by the Nigerian forces at Afaraukwu, Umuahia, Abia state, precisely at Nnamdi Kanu’s home town a few years ago, the organisation does not have any other sit-at-home protest this week. He added that “any other purported sit-at-home, including the suspended weekly sit-at-home on Mondays does not exist in the dairy of IPOB.”

He further said, “In fact, after September 14, there is no other sit-at-home this week. Any contrary news or speculations to this effect should be ignored. Anybody trying to enforce any sit-at-home order using the name of IPOB is a saboteur, and does so at his peril. If we catch anybody disturbing the peace of Biafrans or residents in Biafra land under the guise of enforcing non-existent sit-at-home order, such a person will regret his actions because he will receive the reward of traitors.”

The statement further said, “IPOB is a responsible organisation with reasoning and empathy and cannot be part of the problem they are trying to solve and cannot join the enemies to compound the woes of the people they are fighting to liberate.

“On this note, IPOB strongly condemns the barbaric act by hoodlums and mentally deranged fellows who disrupted a WAEC exam in a school in Imo state Monday. What a stupid madness. Whoever was behind such barbarity must be made to pay for their actions. IPOB leadership is hereby promising to replace those motorbikes burnt in the school to their owners and rebuild school blocks burnt by hoodlums in the name of ESN and IPOB volunteers. This is not to portray or indicate that IPOB committed the heinous crimes against our people and promise to set up taskforce to checkmate those parading themselves as IPOB volunteers and those committing this crime against humanity and our people, we plead to Biafrans to bear with us for this dastardly act against humanity they are using to disrepute and demonise IPOB in the world,” he stated.