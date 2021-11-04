Threat to life: AGF’s letters force Abuja biz woman, ex-gov Ohakim’s trial to Dec 8

The trial of an Abuja business woman, Mrs Chinyere Amuchienwa Igwegbe on alleged criminal intimidation, blackmail and threat to life of a former governor of Imo state, Dr Ikedi Ohakim was stalled by two conflicting letters from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami.

The criminal charges, brought against the woman by the Inspector General of Police, was forced to be shifted to December 8 by a high court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Although the trial was billed to commence on Thursday and the former governor slated to give evidence against the woman, it was however pushed forward by Justice Yusuf Halilu due to two conflicting letters from the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja.

In one of the letters, Abubakar Malami was said to have indicated interest to take over the prosecution of the accused person, another one however said the AGF did not express such desire.

In the confusion that ensued, Justice Halilu, who claimed to have received the conflicting letters, chose to reschedule the trial till December 8 for the IGP and AGF to put their houses in order.

At a resumed sitting on Thursday, Mrs Racheal Dimka, the police lawyer informed the court that the matter was for police to open its case against the defendant and the former governor was in court to lead evidence.

However, the lawyer said she was served with a letter “purportedly written by the office of the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation to take over the case”.

The counsel further told the court that there was another letter from the office of the AGF refuting the claim that the AGF has taken over the case.

“My Lord, we urge the court to discountenance the said letters, the lawyer pleaded.

At this juncture, the Judge demanded an explanation from the office of the AGF but none of the officials was present at the court.

Justice Yusuf confirmed receiving letters, which he described as “two heavy letters, one from the AGF, saying he has taken over the case, and the order refuting the claim”.

At this point, the police lawyer insisted before the court that the authors of the letters should be investigated.