‘Threat to life’: Ohakim set to lead evidence against Abuja house wife, Nov 4

Former Imo state governor, Dr Ikedi Ohakim, will on November 4, 2021 lead evidence against an Abuja house wife, Mrs Chinyere Amuchienwa Igwegbe, in the criminal charges of threat to life and blackmail brought against her.

The matter is currently before a high court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja.

The court headed by Justice Yusuf Halilu fixed the date on Thursday to enable the Inspector General of Police (IGP) kickstart the trial of Mrs Igwegbe in the charges of unlawfully furnishing police with false information against the former governor and one Chinedu Okpareke.

Although, the prosecution of the four count charges was slated for October 28, the trial Judge, Justice Halilu Yusuf was said to have travelled out of Abuja for official engagement.

Counsel to the Inspector General of Police, Mrs Rachel Dimka, and that of the accused person, Mr Ifeanyichukwu Nweze, agreed with the court registrar for November 4 trial.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) had on July 22 arraigned Mrs Chinyere Amuchienwa Igwegbe for allegedly furnishing the police authorities with false information against Dr. Ikedi Ohakim and one, Chinedu Okpareke.

The Police docked the woman on four-count charge bordering on allegations of criminal conspiracy, intimidation, defamation of character, attempted kidnapping and threat to life punishable with imprisonment for failing to substantiate the allegations and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 140 of the Penal Code Laws of Northern Nigeria.

The defendant had however pleaded not guilty to the four-counts charge when they were read out to her.

Justice Yusuf Halilu had upon the arraignment admitted her to bail with two sureties who must be resident in Abuja.

The two sureties, the Judge had held, must have regular income and shall produce the defendant in court for her trial until it is fully dispensed.

The woman was ordered to deposit her international passports with the court and can only travel out of the country with the permission of the court.