Thriving real sector’ll solve Nigeria’s security challenges – NASENI

The Executive Vice Chairman, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Engr. Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna has said that only a thriving manufacturing based economy will put an end to the present security challenges and other socio-economic problems facing the country.

He noted that every country that recorded economic growth did it through creativity, application of intellect, knowledge and technical know-how and not from their natural resources.

Prof. Haruna said that “idle hands are devils workshop”, explaining that “it was better to handle any problem right from its roots causes.”

The Director General, who said this at the opening ceremony of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institution (NASU) regular meeting of the Research and Projects Trade Group Council (RPTGC) in Abuja, noted that many of the developed countries of the world had no natural resources but evolved into enviable economies through investment in research and development.

He however urged NASU to continue to tow the path of peace in solving all disputes as it was the only way to get government to do more than what it promised as well as support research and development projects in various institutions.

In his address, the Deputy President of NASU, Comrade Henry Okoyomon said that the regular meeting, no doubt, would afford the Union opportunity to rub minds on very topical issues bordering on welfare and well-being of members with a view to improve their standard of living.

On insecurity, he said the current situation in the country was alarming and disturbing and called on the federal government to take drastic measures in addressing the issue and other challenges such as inadequate power supply, bad roads, and the imminent fuel subsidy removal amongst others.

Related

No tags for this post.