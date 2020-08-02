Throneroom donates food to Southern Kaduna IDPs

Kafanchan-based international Christian organisation, “Throneroom Trust Ministry in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna state has donated food items worth millions of Naira to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at the Mercy IDPs camp Zonkwa, Zangon Kataf local government area of the state.

The IDPs were affected by the recent crisis that affected parts of Southern Kaduna.

Handing over the food items to the vice chairman of Zangon Kataf local government, Mr. Tonak Yakubu at the Mercy IDPs camp Zonkwa, the vision pioneer of the ministry, Apostle Emmanuel Kure, said the gesture was intended to provide succour to the victims.

Represented by the admin officer of the ministry, Pastor John Akpata, Apostle Kure described the crises as “very touching, which prompted the ministry to provide the food items as palliative measures to help the victims for some time.”

He stated further that the ministry shall continue to preach the gospel of peace among the people without which there would not be complete human development.

He gave assurance that the ministry will have the IDPs at heart.

Receiving the items, the vice chairman, Zangon Kataf local government council, Mr. Tonak Yakubu, appreciated the religious ministry for their kind gesture noting that it will go a long way in helping the IDPs manage their lives in the camp.

Tonak revealed that since the beginning of the crises, the local government has been faced with challenges. He assured the donors that the beneficiaries are going to make good use of the items.

While commending the administration of the camp, he also thank the Evangelical Churches Winning All (ECWA) for providing the place been used for the camp.

In his remarks, the coordinator, Mercy Camp Zonkwa, Reverend Gambo Waziri, appreciated the ministry for its kind gesture which according to him, will go a long way in assisting them feed the many people in the camp.

Rev Waziri said the camp was opened on July 11, 2020, with 900 IDPs, and the next day, the number reached 1, 154,000 people. He stated that at the time of writing this report, the number has dropped to 500 as most of them have either gone home or relocated to join their relatives in other places.