Thuggery: PDP should let Zamfara be

It is highly disheartening to wake up in a peaceful atmosphere only for it to be short-lived by the sad incident of fights that broke within the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in the state where its thugs wrecked harvoc on the venue of its state congresses.

No doubt, the good people of Zamfara state are beginning to enjoy the return of peace following the efforts of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle in addressing security issues in the state.

The governor has also times without number unequivocally said he will and has maintained a conducive political environment in the state which is also being enjoyed.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state will not accept any breach of this peace and will not want the PDP out of sheer carelessness and unfair treatment of members tamper with the peace as it demonstrated on December 27, 2021

As politicians of the PDP, they should always note that consultations, fairness and internal democracy are key in political activities, the absence of which was what happened to scuttle their planned state congresses.

They should borrow a leaf from how the APC handled its recent congresses which held peacefully from the ward, to local government to the state level with the new leadership continuously receiving accolades from members throughout the state and beyond including the national headquarters of the party in Abuja.

We really need peace in our dear state and will not allow one political party out of its failures to stop this.

We wish to commend the effort of the security agents for not allowing these destructive PDP elements’ action degenerate and we implore the security agents to continue to monitor the excesses of such negative thinking politicians in our dear state.

We also wish to reassure members and supporters of our great party, APC, that peace will continue to reign in our dear state and they should continue to be law abiding.

The PDP in the state should not involve APC in its crisis which engulfed its state congress recently when some of its aggrieved members disrupted its congress because they refused candidate imposition particularly those seeking chairmanship and secretary of the party.

The PDP is trying tooth and nail to drag APC into its crisis when it is a well known fact to all Zamfara people that PDP has a long history of political thuggery since the return of democracy in 1999. It is on record that in 2003 the same scenario happened when their annointed party chairman contested the gubernatorial seat under same platform alongside other contestants during the party congress they went on rampage hitting innocent citizens with dangerous weapons where many were hospitalised. It didn’t stop there, the then PDP supporters went upto Gusau Central Motorpark smashing windscreens of commercial vehicles and removing billboards that had Islamic inscriptions.

The same scenario happened during the PDP congress in 2010 between late Barr Adamu Umar and Alhaji Namadi Ango where the congress ended up in serious crises and division.

They should change to another tactics of political blackmail against our party, the APC, and face their crises ridden politics of thuggery.

The APC led by Governor Matawalle is entitled to a more peaceful Zamfara state and no amount of lies or parapaganda will deter the party from winning the 2023 general elections in the state In sha Allah.

PDP in Zamfara state is already dead considering its new line up of leaders of people who lack direction, reason and focus and who have failed in the past by turning into money bag politicians who cannot stand at elections even at their own polling units talkless of their wards, local government or state.

Yusuf Idris Gusau, APC Publicity Secretary, Zamfara state.

