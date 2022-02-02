Thugs attack Gombe PDP secretariat

Political thugs have burnt and vandalised the Gombe state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat.

The state chairman of the party, General Abnor Kwaskebe (rtd), disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Gombe, Tuesday.

He stated that the office was attacked by unknown thugs and urged party members to remain calm.

He said, “We are meeting now in order to acquaint our members, especially the working committee on this development so that we will have adequate information as to how best to handle the situation.

“It is politics and politics have different faces. It could come so sweet, it could come difficult and sometimes violent. We have witnessed a violence approach to politics which is not the best and we on our part, appealed to our members to please calm down and not to take the law into their hands.

“They should wait. The police came and even the CP himself was here and they have seen what had happened and they are on top of the situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Ali Babayo Adamu, the national coordinator of North-east Business Community Atiku for President 2023, has also called security agencies as well as the government of Gombe state to act fast.

He was addressing newsmen at Atiku House, a building housing the organisation reportedly vandalised by the unknown thugs whom he called hoodlums.

The coordinator said the attack on Atiku House was needless “as our master, Atiku is a good friend of the state governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya in APC and former governor Dankwambo in PDP.”

Our correspondent reported that the PDP secretariat which is along Bauchi Road in Gombe metropolis was allegedly set on fire which damaged documents, chairs and other valuables in the offices, adding that an APC stand close to Atiku House in the outskirts of Gombe metropolis was also burnt.