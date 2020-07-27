Edo: PDP asks APC, Oshiomhole,Ize-Iyamu to apologise

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council for Edo state Governorship Election (PDPNCCEGE) has asked the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole as well as the APC’s governorship candidate in Edo state, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to tender an unreserved apology to the Edo traditional institution for allegedly bringing thugs to attack guests and desecrate the palace of the highly revered Oba of Benin, last Saturday.

While briefing journalist at the party headquarters in Abuja, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, Monday revealed that “findings from our investigations, including hard evidence contained in the video of the attack posted by agents of the APC, clearly showed that the assault was coordinated by the APC and its leaders in Edo state to embarrass the traditional council and create a situation of chaos in the state with the view to derail the electoral process.

“Our National Campaign Council is also appalled by the display of arrogance and lack of remorse by Oshiomhole and the APC candidate – Ize-Iyamu, since the inexcusable brazen contempt and desecration of the Edo traditional institution and the sensibility of the people of Edo state in general, he added.

Ologbondiyan said the party appreciates some remorseful APC leaders who had reached out to our National Campaign Council to express their personal regrets over the matter.

“Nevertheless, we hold that the apologies should also openly go to the Edo traditional council and the people of Edo state in general, he added.

He continued “Nigerians are still in a state of shock that the APC leaders in Edo, in their desperation, could go to the extent of bringing thugs to the Oba of Benin palace to attack PDP entourage, which included state governors, and in the process brought unbridle violence against innocent citizens, as seen in the video posted by their agents.

“Moreover, the Sunday’s press statement by the National Working Committee of the APC, wherein it attempted to divert public attention from the culpability of its arrogant leaders in Edo state, is a clear confirmation that the APC’s attack at the Palace had the official backing of its national leadership of the APC.

“It is also instructive to note that the APC, its sacked national chairman as well as its governorship candidate, Ize-Iyamu, have always shown open disparagement and disrespect for traditional institution in Edo state.

“The Saturday’s attack at the Oba Palace by APC thugs as well as the failure by APC leaders to apologize, even after their involvement was exposed in the last Saturday’s Attack, is therefore in furtherance of APC’s total disregard for the traditional institution in Edo state.

“Our National Campaign has already been made aware of plots by the APC to suppress the people of Edo state by using certain group of thugs, who were seen on video being contracted by Ize-Iyamu, to orchestrate pockets of violent attacks in various parts of the state so as to scare the people, create an impression of security breakdown and pave way to truncate the wish of the people of Edo state.

“Already, the APC’s plot against the people of Edo has been exposed by their attack at the Oba Palace and the barefaced desecration of the values, which the people of Edo state hold in the highest esteem.

“Being exposed, what Nigerians expected from Ize-Iyamu, as a governorship candidate, was to immediately apologize to the Edo traditional institution and the entire Edo people, but no!

“Instead, the seething haughtiness, blackmail, falsehood, lies and arrogance of the APC are being ruthlessly unleashed on the people of Edo State.

“Our National Campaign counsels APC leaders in Edo State to redeem their souls by tendering apologies to the Edo traditional council and the people of Edo state in general”.