Thugs destroy ballot papers, injure commissioner in Zamfara

Political thugs have destroyed ballot papers during the ongoing governorship and states assembly election in Gusau the state capital.

Blueprint reports that the thugs stormed polling units of Birnin Ruwa of Ramayana ward, carrying sophisticated weapons during the attack.

Meanwhile the hoodlums were said to have attacked a commissioner, Hon. Rabi’u Garba Gusau who escaped being lynched by the thugs.

Our Correspondent gathered that that the political thugs chased voters out of the queue and snatched ballots papers.

Also, a commissioner for works was allegedly attacked at his polling unit in Gusau, the state capital.

It was revealed that the commissioner was involved in an argument with some opposition political thugs at his polling unit when one of them hit his head and wounded him.

Eye witness told journalists that with intervention of security agencies, the commissioner was immediately taken away and rushed to a nearby clinic for treatment.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

