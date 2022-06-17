Thunder strike kills Imo varsity student

A first-year student of the Imo State University Owerri (IMSU), Chiamaka Obodo, has died after she was reportedly struck by thunder following torrential rains.

It was gathered that the 20-year-old was making a call with her phone in her parents’ house when lightning struck and she died on the spot before any help could reach her.

This however, caused tension in the community as residents of the community trooped to the scene of the incident.

An unidentified resident explained that the undergraduate was inside when the lightning suddenly enveloped the community with the accompanying thunder, killing her.

He said the deceased body has been deposited at the nearest morgue.

A family source also disclosed that late Chiamaka was addicted to her phone, revealing that her body would be laid to rest on Friday, June 17, 2022.

He said, “The lightning was like an electric spark and a heavy thunderstorm which shook the entire community and by the time we know it, people have been screaming in front of the deceased house after discovering that she has been struck by the lightning.”

