Tight security, uncertainty as Ekiti goes to poll

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti state, the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room has said it had deployed election observers across the 16 local government areas of the state, adding that it would also receive reports from its partners and networks as part of its observation of the election.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, after the groups arrived in Ado-Ekiti, the convener, Co-convener, James Ugochukwu, said “having watched the campaign periods leading up to the election, Situation Room notes that the political environment in the state is relatively peaceful at the moment.”

It, however, noted that there were reports of security threats amongst different factions of the drivers’ union and drivers’ employers union supporting various political parties which led to the death of one person.

“Situation Room is worried that if the reported factions within the drivers’ union are not appropriately cautioned by the security agencies, the conflict may be a threat to the relatively peaceful environment given the state’s history of political violence.

“This governorship election is the first election to be conducted following the enactment of a new electoral law. Thus, expectations are high, especially with regards to early deployment of poll officials and materials, logistics, election security and inclusivity, amongst others.

“Situation Room notes the assurances given by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a transparent election and the Nigeria Police to provide adequate security to voters and poll officials professionally. Accordingly, the Situation Room, therefore, outlines its expectations for Ekiti state governorship,” Ugochukwu said.

Charges to INEC, security agencies

Ugochukwu said further that the Situation Room expected an improved administration and management of the 2022 Ekiti state governorship election and urged INEC to take steps to hold poll officials to account for any violation of its guidelines.

“Situation Room observed the smooth distribution of sensitive election 2 materials from INEC’s state headquarters to Registration Area Centres (RACs) and Super RACs in some locations. Situation Room commends INEC’s novel approach in 2 the logistics and early distribution of sensitive election materials two days to the Election Day.

“Given that Ekiti state does not have any difficult terrain, Situation Room 3 expects an early deployment of materials and officials on election day. Situation Room will be holding INEC accountable for its commitment and assurances, and will look out specifically for the following on Saturday, June 18, 2022: Early distribution and deployment of personnel and materials, Timely opening of polls: Knowledge of election ad hoc staff, procedures by INEC voting procedures particularly the efficacy of the BVAS, Electronic transmission of polling unit results and upload to INEC Results Viewing Portal (Rey Portal), and Transparent Collation process.

“Situation Room notes the position of the Electoral Act 2022 and INEC’s Guidelines for the conduct of elections regarding the mandatory use of the Bimodal Voter accreditation System (BVAS) and welcomes the Commission’s assurance that the accreditation devices are properly 2 configured and ready for the election.”

Ugochukwu also disclosed that during the group’s interaction with the REC a few days back, he confirmed that a mock election was held across the three senatorial districts.

“These assurances are particularly uplifting following the noticeable shortcomings of the devices during the Anambra state governorship election and recently conducted FCT area councils’ elections. The functionality of the BVAS will therefore form a critical part of the Situation Room’s observation of the electoral process.

“Situation Room expects to see polling officials properly apply the provisions in the INEC guidelines to support Persons with Disabilities with assistive materials during this election, especially as the Electoral Act 2022 now makes it mandatory for INEC to take reasonable steps to ensure that PWDs, special needs and vulnerable persons are assisted during voting and provided with suitable means of communication during polls.

“Situation Room calls on the Nigeria Police to enforce to the latter its operational guidelines for police officers on election duty. It is hoped that officers engaged in the governorship Election are properly trained on the guidelines and that all personnel will be identified by their name tags.

“The security agencies deployed for the election must demonstrate their commitment to non-partisanship and ensure adequate security for the election, in a manner that does not allow or encourage violence to be used as a tool for vote suppression.

“We further call on the Police Force to document evidence of violence and vote-buying in order to prosecute the perpetrators as well as share this information with INEC,” he said.

Political parties

The Situation Room called on political parties participating in the election to conduct themselves in a manner that would be devoid of violence and restrain their supporters.

“In this vein, Situation Room commends the political parties for their participation in the governorship debate, and the signing of the Peace Accord sends hope that they will abide by the principles of the Accord. Situation Room further calls on political 2 parties to do everything possible to avoid inducement of voters in any form and the propagation of fake news.

‘The past governorship elections in 2014 and 2018 were fraught with widespread vote buying even popularising the term stomach infrastructure” as a synonym for voter inducement.”

The Situation Room also commended the indigenes for the high rate PVC collection and called on all eligible voters to go a step further by actually coming out en masse to peacefully exercise their civic responsibility on election day.

It also called on the residents to shun all forms of voter inducement and vote their conscience.

INEC’s directive

Meanwhile, the INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has appealed to the staffers of the Commission to uphold the code of conduct and display the usual sense of responsibility, professionalism and remain above board and firmly resist all forms of unethical behaviour.

The INEC boss also told his staff to always stick strictly to the Oath of Neutrality to which they had all subscribed and continually live up to the trust that Nigerians repose in them.

Yakubu, who gave the directive Thursday in a message preceding the election, urged the INEC staff to remember that the people of Ekiti state and indeed all Nigerians would be watching closely and waiting to see if the Commission would fulfil its promise made to them that only the voters would determine their next governor.

He said he confidently made the promise due to his strong belief in the commitment, efficiency and determination of all the staff to ensure a level-playing field in Saturday’s election.

Prof Yakubu said further that from June 2021 when the timetable and schedule of activities were released for the Ekiti governorship election, the Commission had collectively implemented several activities and taken every step to guarantee a free, fair, credible and inclusive process to the Election Day.

He, however, said the Ekiti election would be historic because it would be the first governorship election to be conducted based on the provisions of the new Electoral Act 2022.

The message read, “From June 2021 when we released the timetable and schedule of activities for the Ekiti state governorship election, we have collectively implemented several activities and taken every step to guarantee a free, fair, credible, and inclusive process this Saturday, June 18, 2022.

“This election is coming seven months after the successful conduct of the Anambra state governorship election in November 2021, but it will be historic because it will be the first governorship election to be conducted based on the provisions of the new Electoral Act 2022.

“Let us remember that the people of Ekiti state and indeed all Nigerians will be watching us closely and waiting to see if we will fulfill our promise. They will observe the opening time of each of the 2,445 polling units in the state, the conduct of our staff, how you attend to voters and your attitude towards persons with disability.

“I appeal to you to uphold our Code of Conduct, display your usual sense of responsibility and professionalism, remain above board and firmly resist any unethical behaviour.

“You must ensure that no political party or candidate is accorded any advantage over the other. We must also, always, stick strictly to the Oath of Neutrality to which we have all subscribed and continually live up to the trust that Nigerians repose in us.”

Restriction of movement

In a related development, the state Police Command has announced a restriction of vehicular movement in parts of the state from 12:00a.m. to 6:00p.m. Saturday, June 18, the date for the governorship election in the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, ASP Sunday Abutu, said in a statement Friday in Ado-Ekiti that the restriction would be particularly along the entry and exit points to the state.

Abutu said operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and the military as well as other security agencies had been deployed across the state borders to enforce the restriction order.

According to him, the development is to ensure that criminally-minded individuals do not infiltrate into the State and cause mayhem during, before and after the election.

Abutu said the Command had mobilised all necessary assets in partnership with other security agencies to provide adequate security and ensure free, fair and credible election.

He said: “In view of the upcoming governorship election in Ekiti State, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alikali, through the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Johnson Babatunde, who is the election security commander, has assured the public of the Force’s readiness to perform its statutory duty of protecting lives and properties of law-abiding indigenes throughout the period of the election and beyond.

“The Command called on everyone to support and cooperate with its operatives and ensure prompt report of any suspicious person or group of persons to the nearest Police Station or call the following numbers: – Joint Situation Room: 09021198809/07059119144; Control Room: 08062335577.”

NSCDC’s action

On its part, the state’s Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has released toll-free numbers for women, who might be victims of Saturday’s election.

According to the Command, the numbers are 08003003333, 080046837467.

The Corps’ Acting Deputy Commandant-General (DCG) in-charge of NSCDC election operation, Haruna Muhammed, said although the state was adequately secured, it was important to ensure the rights of women are protected in politics.

He said the launch which was in collaboration with Balm in Gilead Foundation, USAID, United Nations and the National Democratic Institute (NDI) was a proactive measure to rescue probable election victims.

Muhammed said the collaboration was a laudable effort in fulfilling part of the mandates of Corps’s 2021 Gender Policy, adding that there was also an established N-alert security platform from the ministry of interior with three alert categories: See Something Say Something, Records and Election Monitoring.

He said NSCDC would continue to partner all organisations ready to ensure the security and rights of citizens are protected.

NGO’s mandate

Also, the executive director, Balm in Gilead Foundation, an NGO, Tumininu Adedeji, said the organisation had a mandate to support female survivors in times of violence.

“This is because women are more at risk before, during and after elections. We have a mandate with the NDI to have a survival centre for stop Violence Against Women in Politics (VAWIP) campaign.

“We have community mobilisers stationed across the state giving reports of what is going on in polling units,” she said.

She said residents who would be unable to call by themselves due to several reasons could be interceded for by another, adding that the emergency toll-free numbers were available even after the elections for violence survivors.

Adedeji advised citizens who were in the habit of attacking women during election processes to desist from such acts.

NYSC’s demands

Also, the director-general, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Muhammad Kaku Fadah, has charged corps members that would serve as electoral officers to strictly abide by the electoral laws and “avoid any action that can endanger” their safety.

He warned all stakeholders in the election to prioritise the safety of all corps members participating in the election.

A statement issued by the director, press and public relations of the Scheme, Mr. Eddy Megwa, also indicated that Gen. Fadah visited stakeholders in order to seek adequate protection for the corps members before, during and after the election.

“Corps members participating in the exercise have been trained by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to function as polling officers across the 16 local government areas of the state in the governorship election to be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

“Before now, the corps members had been inducted into the dos and don’ts of the electoral process that would make the exercise a huge success.

“This is a fall-out of the constant interaction between the NYSC Ekiti state secretariat and INEC, which are critical stakeholders in ensuring free, fair and credible elections in the country.

“Before now, the involvement of corps members in elections in the country have added credibility to the electoral process, which has been commended by local and foreign observers at different times,” the statement read in part.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

