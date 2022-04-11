Tight security in Osun over fear of protest



Security operatives were heavily present at the popular Olaiya junction, Osogbo, in apparent move to forestall the protest planned by the organised civil societies in Osun state.



The security who were heavily armed, were stationed at the proposed venue of the planned protest early morning on Monday.



Organiszed Civil Society groups had on Saturday given the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, 48-hour to produce the policemen involved in the killing of a 32-year-old businessman, Abiola Afolabi, cousin of Arabiji of Iragbiji, Prince Saheed Olabomi and four other youths in the state.



The groups threatened to embark on protest, Monday, if the police fail to address the issue and produce the alleged police involved in the killing of the victims.



But, the Osun Shall Rise Again (OSRA), Sunday, alleged that some politicians have been planning to sponsor the protest to cause unrest in the state.



However, another group, Osun Police Watch, Monday said, “we have decided that legal action is a better approach and we shall be pursuing it to the very end.”



A statement by the spokesperson of the group, Oluwasegun Idowu, said the police must investigate the matter and ensure that the deceased get justice.