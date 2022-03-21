Tijjani: Over 19,000 PDP members decamp to APC in Fintiri’s home town

———-

Madagali, headquarters of Madagali local government area of Adamawa state, and home to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintri, was agog for Chubado Babbi Tijjani as he made a drastic u-turn from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tijjani was, during a press conference by PDP stakeholders of Madagali, said to be a brother to Governor Fintiri, just as hundreds of his supporters trooped out en masse to witness his formal defection to APC in his Madagali ward.

Tijjani, a two-term chairman of Madagali local government, adviser to former Governor Murtala Nyako, and ex-chief of staff to Bala James Ngilari, defected to APC alongside 19,000 followers.

Receiving the membership card of APC, Tijjani said he quit PDP because of marginalisation by the present PDP leadership in Adamawa state.

He promised to work hard to ensure APC regains its glory and wins the 2023 general elections as the party has what it takes to win all elections.