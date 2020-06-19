Tim Menakaya, Funso Kupolokun: Where are they now?

ELEOJO IDACHABA, in this piece, seeks the whereabouts of these individuals that once occupied public offices, but years after have not been heard.

Tim Menakaya

Dr. Tim Menakaya is a trained medical doctor who is based in Onitsha in Anambra state. He first came to limelight in 1999, when he was appointed into the cabinet by former President Olusegun Obasanjo. He took up that appointment as the first minister of health when Nigeria returned to democratic governance in 1999. As someone who had carved a niche for himself in the medical field prior to that appointment, he had garnered a lot of awards for himself. Dr. Menakaya was not popular on the ground of his position as health minister, but on the ground of his constant tangoes with other private medical doctors like Dr. Jeremiah Abalaka and others who said they were making inroads into the discovery of cure for HIV/AIDS virus which was a serious threat to humanity in the late 1990s and early 2000. The constant harassment and his inability to harness local opportunities that were inherent in the medical field led to people asking questions about his ability to take the country to the desired land in the new millennium. Probably as a result of this, Obasanjo removed as minister. However, while defending his stewardship in the cabinet a few years after, Menakaya said, “We met a deplorable health sector with unacceptable health indices. We planned interventions together in order to reverse the situation. We took positive actions whose impacts are already being felt by Nigerians and a lot of more of those actions would begin to impact on the majority of Nigerians in the near future.” His travails had started long before his sacking; for instance, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo Teaching Hospital Ile-Ife had called for his removal over what they called his maladministration and sheer incompetence. They went further to accuse him of deceit and inconsistency in the nation’s health policies. Since his sack from the cabinet in 2000, nothing has been heard about him again.

Funso Kupolokun

Engr. Funso Kupolokun is a former group managing director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) under former President Obasanjo. Available records show that Kupolokun remains one among other GMDs of NNPC that had spent the greatest part of his life working in the oil and gas sector. For instance, in 1971, he was with Shell BP before he joined the NNPC in 1972, worked for a long time and rose to senior management cadre before he left. Therefore, when Obasanjo appointed him years later to head the corporation, many described him as a round peg in a round hole. Despite his robust sojourn and wealth of experiences in the sector, under him the NNPC battled many policy inconsistencies, the reason for which fuel scarcity and other related problems became the nightmare of the country. Perhaps, his major undoing was his alleged involvement in the ownership of a 269- room luxurious apartment in Accra Ghana which he was said to own considerable share as against the code for public servants. All these notwithstanding, he had something good about him. According to the Nigerian Biography, “His most outstanding contributions in the oil and gas industry and Nigerian economy at large was when he led a small team of engineers, economists and accountants to develop the fiscal policy document to salvage the economy some years back when there was a crash in oil prices to as low as five dollars per barrel and oil OPEC price structure collapsed. The developed structure guaranteed steady income and encouraged the corporation to strive for low operating cost.”

Also, Kupolokun’s strength, according to Suleiman Bello, a colleague, lies in his openness to consult widely. “He latches on to anyone who could add value to his work; therefore, he assembles an array of individuals from different backgrounds to work with him,” Bello said. In 2015, his name appeared curiously among ministerial nominees for screening, but was conspicuously removed. It is not clear where he is and what he is doing at the moment.

Femi Pedro

Femi Pedro is the former deputy governor of Lagos state between 2003 and 2007. He paired with Bola Ahmed Tinubu to clinch that position when Tinubu wanted a second tenure on the platform of Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN). A trained banker of repute, he brought his impeccable experience to bear towards their election. However, the political alliance between him and Tinubu later crumbled as he was impeached by the state assembly, but a day to the impeachment, he had dropped his letter of resignation. This was when he got wind of the planned impeachment over the cold war between him and Tinubu bothering on his plan to succeed the later in 2007. Report had it that Tinubu was said to prefer Babatunde Fashola as against his deputy, Pedro. After the resignation/impeachment saga, Pedro, who was adjudged to be behind the economic revival of Lagos because of his background in banking and the private sector, moved from one party to another in order to actualise his dream of taking the governorship seat, but all to no avail. He was reported to have returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013, following a reconciliatory meeting between him, Tinubu and Rotimi Amaechi at the instance of the Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu. Former Lagos governor Akinwumi Ambode in 2015 appointed him as chairman of Lagos Sports Trust Fund, but not much has been heard of him after that.

