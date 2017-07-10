Time girls spend on social network worrisome – Sultan

Th e Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar III, has expressed concern over the rate social media are diverting the attention of students in the country. Abubakar expressed the feeling in Sokoto yesterday at the closing ceremony of the 6th national edition of the Quranic Recitation Competition. Th e Sultan said: “Th ere is a disturbing development where the attention of students is being diverted from their studies.

“Th is is through the use of various social media like Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, 2Go and Instagram, among others,’’ he said Th e traditional ruler urged youth, particularly girls, to stop spending too much time on social media at the expense of other engagements that would add more values to their life. “Th e rate at which girls are spending time on social network is worrisome and this poses imminent danger to our society. “Girls are the nerve centre of our moral and societal development and if they derail, the whole society will be in danger because they are our mothers and care givers.” Abubakar advised parents to ensure that their daughters spend more time on meaningful things, like reciting the Holy Qur’an.