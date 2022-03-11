Time to enforce banditry proscription order, Reps tell service chiefs









The House of Representatives has charged Nigeria’s security agencies to ensure the enforcement of the banditry proscription order of the federal government.

The September 2021 Proscription Order published in the official gazette 108, declared the activities of bandits and similar groups as terrorism and proscribed in any part of Nigeria.



The House also mandated the security agencies to rise up and curb the rising killing of innocent persons across Benue communities, especially those on the border with Nasarawa state.



The resolution came Thursday following adoption of a motion on: “Need to stop the renewed increasing terrorist attacks and gruesome killings by armed herdsmen and bandits in Benue communities,” sponsored by Hon. Benjamin Mzondu.

The lawmaker stated that suspected herdsmen and bandits unleashed terror on a community in his Constituency Monday, killing five persons and leaving several others with different degrees of injuries.

He further disclosed that the suspected herdsmen and bandits attacked settlements in Guma local government area of the state in the early hours of Thursday (today) and killed six persons and injured 20 people.



The lawmaker expressed concern about “the suspicious collusion of Army and other security agencies in the attacks, as an Army unit is stationed less than five kilometers from the location of the where the herdsmen and bandits operated for more than two hours without any intervention from security agencies.”

The attacks

Blueprint reports that the latest attack claimed four lives at River Ake in Ye village, along Daudu-Gbajimba road and two others at Branch Udei in Guma local government area of the state.



The council chairman of Guma local government, Caleb Abba, said the people killed at Ake fish pond, usually occupy the banks of the fish pond during the dry season.



“They go there and make temporary tents where they fish and process it to dry,” he added.



He said the assailants also attacked branch Udei, killed two people and injured many who had been taken to a nearby health centre.



The suspected herders, who invaded the villages in the early hours, were believed to have crossed over from a neighbouring state into Benue to wreck the havoc on the innocent villagers.



“The Fulani terrorists according to residents had earlier issued a threat to the Tse Torkula community, asking them to leave the village or face dire consequences.

“They came on motorcycles and without any herd of cattle.



“Torkula is the ancestral home of the late Tor Tiv IV, HRM Alfred Akawe Torkula



“The invaders who attacked Branch Udei and Ake fish Pond were said to have first of all shot sporadically into the air before breaking into the houses of their victims who were already fast asleep,” the council chair added.

There were renewed Fulani terrorist attacks on border communities in Benue state with heavy casualties on the Benue side.



The suspected killer-herdsmen Tuesday, March 8th, 2022, killed over five persons in the Ahentse, Nzorov council ward of the state and wounded others now receiving treatment in nearby hospitals.

Ortom calls on FG

Governor Samuel Ortom, while reacting to the recent attack, reiterated his call on the federal government to step up security operations along the crises areas of the state.



He cautioned that “the patience of the people who are now victims and rendered homeless by the murderous activities of the Fulani militia should not be tested any longer.



“We should not push the victims into looking for self-help because this will not be good for the unity of this country.”



“I have repeatedly called on the federal government to convoke a national security summit of all ethnic nationalities to find lasting solutions to the increasing wave of terrorism that is gradually tearing up the bond in our nation. And I repeat that this is the time,” he added.

Army loses 18 in Kebbi attack

In a related development, the Nigerian Army Thursday confirmed that 18 soldiers were killed, eight injured and two others still missing in the attack by bandits in Kanya community of Danko Wasagu local government area of Kebbi state, which occurred Tuesday evening.

Premium Times reported that the attack occurred while the deputy governor, Samaila Yombe, and the army commanding officer in Kebbi were visiting the community.

Sources had told the newspaper that 13 soldiers were killed during the attack.

But in an internal communication to the Defence Headquarters, seen by Premium Times, the Joint Task Force of Operation Hadarin Daji stated that 18 soldiers lost their lives in the gun battle with the bandits.

The soldiers involved were from the 223 Battalion stationed in Zuru, Kebbi state.

According to the official brief, titled “Special situation report”, the officers involved were from Team 10 of the battalion.

“Troops engaged bandits/terrorists with deliberate fire but outnumbered by bandits. Troops’ casualties: 18 soldiers killed in action, 8 soldiers wounded in action and two soldiers missing in action. Equipment casualties: one gun truck burnt, one AA Dushka gun 18 AK-47 rifles carted away,” it stated.

The communication, however, noted that troops’ morale and fighting efficiency remained high.

Bandits have been perpetrating atrocities across the Nigerian North-west and Niger State in the North-central, defying a military onslaught targeted at flushing them out of their hideouts in forests across the regions.

Two days before the attack on the soldiers, bandits on Sunday massacred 63 vigilantes also in the state.

220 bandits, robbery suspects in Kaduna

Also, Kaduna state Police command has arrested 200 suspected bandits, and 20 suspected armed robbers terrorising residents, including the prime murder suspect of Air Vice Marshal Maisaka (retd), and suspected bandits who allegedly killed over 15 abducted persons.

Kaduna start Commissioner of Police Mudasiru Abdullahi said this while parading the suspects at the Command’s headquarters in Kaduna Wednesday.

He said 18 AK47 rifles, 2,000 live ammunitions of different calibers, 11 pump action guns, 10 locally fabricated pistols, 140 shotgun, 12-guage cartridges, seven different motor vehicles and nine motorcycles were recovered from the suspects arrested between January and March 2022.

The CP, who was represented by the command’s spokesman, ASP Muhammad Jalige, said the state had enjoyed relative serene security atmosphere since CP Mudassiru assumed office.

He said: “Kaduna state was witnessing some daunting security challenges bedeviling the state; banditry, kidnappings, armed robbery and farmers/herders clashes just to mention but a few.

“Notwithstanding, having support from the Inspector General of Police IGP Alkali Baba Usman in terms of manpower and logistics as well as the unwavering assistance from the state government. Remarkable efforts were not spared in addressing the situation which culminates into the relative peace currently being enjoyed by law abiding citizens in the state.

“The sum of these approaches resulted in the successes we are showcasing today with the arrest of over 200 armed bandits, 20 armed robbery suspects and the recovery of 18 AK47 rifles, 2,000 live ammunitions of different calibers, 11 pump action guns, 10 locally fabricated pistols, 140 shotgun 12-gauge cartridges, seven motor vehicles of different brand and nine motorcycles.

“The relentless efforts of the Command in investigating the culpable homicide case involving late Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Musa Umar Maisaka of No. A27 Makarfi Road Rigasa, Kaduna, who was assassinated on the 8th November, 2021 at the above address has yielded a positive result with the arrest of the principal suspect Muhammed Muhammed Giwa.”