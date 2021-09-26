Time to rekindle the old North

Recently, an event happened which will definitely serve as a vital lesson to the people of Northern Nigeria as a whole and to the old generation of the region’s leaders in particular.

On September 10, 2021, a former Commissioner for Works in the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje administration, Engr. Muaz Magaji, posted on his verified Facebook account that a renowned Islamic cleric and the National Secretary-General of the Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah wa Iqamatus Sunnah, Sheikh Muhammad Kabiru Haruna, had in a phone call conversation told Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state that he would decamp from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) if the former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is allowed to join the ruling party.

Some hours later, Sheik Gombe also posted on his verified Facebook account; a 12hrs ultimatum to Engr. Muaz to withdraw the statement or the Sheik will file a legal suit against the former commissioner for works over alleged defamation of character. Sheik Gombe said he had never met Gov. Buni. And, he is neither a politician nor partisan. His only job is preaching.

On Saturday, September 13, 2021, a truce was reached- Muaz visited Sheik Gombe at the Sheik’s residence in Abuja. In attendance were the National Chairman of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah wa Iqamatus Sunnah, Sheik Abdullahi Bala Lau, National Leader Of the Tijjaniya Youth Africa, Ahmadu Tijjani Umar Maigeru. The outcome of the meeting -Muaz had withdrawn his statement, he apologized and a friendship was born at that moment.

A deep look at this event and the people involved will serve as a big lesson to the northern Nigeria which is facing some problems of social disorder and insecurity due to the eroded beautiful culture and norms.

First, the whole idea of the meeting between Sheik Kabiru Gombe and Engr. Muaz Magaji was initiated and implemented by the National Leader of the Tijjaniya Youth Africa, Ahmadu Tijjani Umar Maigeru, who is also a frontline gubernatorial candidate in Kaduna state. Ahmadu Tijjani is of the Tijjaniya sect while Kabiru Gombe is of the Izala. This has shown the rekindling of the old habit in the North – humanity first – sect, race, tribe, and geography don’t matter. Ahmadu Tijjani must be commended for such foresight in initiating the meeting to reach a truce, Sheik Gombe for being magnanimous while Muaz for being levelheaded



Second, for accepting to withdraw his statement, apologize and also make friendship, Muaz has helped the society in two ways – fake news can easily be decimated if a high profile person that shared it can come out to denounce it and apologise. And, differences between individuals or groups can be resolved with dialogues and understanding.The coming together of the National Chairman of Jama'atu Izalatil Bid'ah wa Iqamatus Sunnah, Sheik Abdullahi Bala Lau, National Secretary General of the Jama'atu Izalatil Bid'ah wa Iqamatus Sunnah, Sheikh Muhammad Kabiru Haruna, the National Leader of Tijjaniya Youth Africa, Ahmadu Tijjani Umar Maigeru, and Engr. Muaz Magaji, a former Commissioner for Works in the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje administration, to resolve a matter that was supposed to be settled in a court of law, is a clear case for the need to rekindle the old North where every matter is resolved within the community, people were their brothers' keepers, who, every day bring out from their homes their breakfast, lunch and dinner for neighbours, including even strangers to eat. The old North was where your father's friend is automatically your father- he can take any decision on you without first consulting your parent. The old North was where people allocate some portion of their houses to strangers to settle. The old North was a place where no child will be seen wandering around without the community showing any concern. That was the monolithic North – it has to be rekindled as a one-step in solving some of the region's current social problems, especially insecurity.