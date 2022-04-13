Time to rescue Nigeria

It is a high time Nigerians came back to their senses by looking at the challenges facing this country because nowhere seems to be safe anymore. So I call on fellow Nigerians to come together as one big family and change the narrative of this great country from the ugly to the good.

Dear fellow Nigerians, the 2023 general elections are fast approaching so I am using this great moment to pass this across that this is a time we shun electing political parties and focus on electing a candidate with the zeal and passion to change the bad narratives of this great country to good ones. If we elect political parties again surely we’ll suffer again.

Nigerian politicians are birds of a feather as the country is filled with politicians with vested interests; they only care about their personal interests and all they do is for the betterment of themselves not for the masses that brought them to power. In this regard, Nigerians should shine their eyes in the next elections because if we vote political parties not candidates definitely we’ll suffer for another good four years.

We live in an age where the integrity of our leaders is measured by the amount of “stolen money” they give to the youth. They buy our conscience with meagre amount of money and turn us to slaves for years.

Leadership is not about changing the mind-set of a group, but in the cultivation of an environment that brings out the best and inspires the individuals in that group. But reverse is the case when it comes to Nigerian politicians because they always create an environment that makes them feel at their best.

Nigerians should work together round-the-clock and change the insecurity bedevilling this country by using our voter’s card. Our PVCs remain our last hope to change the narrative of this great country to a better one since nothing is being done to tackle the challenges facing this great country.

This write up is borne out of the zeal and passion to regain the lost glory of our dear country Nigeria because a lot has happened in this country and still happening but no solution apart from the condolence messages the government spews out whenever an incident happened.

Leaders are responsible for creating an environment in which people feel they can be their best. But Nigerian politicians failed woefully to understand that and this brings setback to our society and country in general because people always follow their leaders. We also lack people with patriotism to take this country to greater heights.

Mark Twain reminds us, “In the beginning of a change the patriot is a scarce man, and brave, and hated and scorned. When cause succeeds, the timid joins him, for then it costs nothing to be a patriot.” Thus, Let’s join hands together and change the narrative of this great country by using our PVCs to choose wisely this time around because if otherwise the situation at hand will be worse.

Therefore, Nigerian politicians should understand that “when anger rises, think of the consequences.” And be assured to know that after all the struggle we’re all going to die and meet our creator for judgement. So be steadfast and honest in everything you do in this life.

Muhammad Umar Shehu [email protected], 08035794769