Time to understand our religious differences



Whenever I wake up every blissful day and think of the fading interfaith relationship between diverse ethno-religious citizens of my country, Nigeria, I become confused, provoked and even wonder why it is so.

Yes, the situation requires urgent attention from the relevant authorities, especially parents who are the first agents of socialization to their children to prevent it from further getting out of hand.

Government, religious bodies through the clerics or traditional institutions should not be left alone with the issue of addressing moral decadence and interfaith hatred among the young generation, being one of the major factors causing mayhem in some parts of the country.

No doubt, this would strengthen the bond of relationship between Muslim and Christian faithful whom without each other no follower could run his life smoothly due to the divine symbiotic relationship that exist inbetween.

As a person that was privileged to live in different parts of the country and with diverse ethno-religious backgrounds, I always cite example on how my story yielded a positive colouration among the Christian faith in the course of our relationship.

As far back in early 90s during our stay in Jimeta, capital of former Gongola state, we lived with some neighbours from Michika local government area, to the extent that it reached a level of becoming closed family friends without any ethnic or religious segregation. In fact, whenever my mother travelled for visitation while school was ongoing, I became a full member of their household and once it was time for any spiritual obligation (prayer) or Islamiya, they prompted me by ensuring I observed the said prayer on time and like wise attending to Islamiya without delay.

Perhaps, it may interest readers to know that the same God who created Adam and Eve as the first creatures on earth is the same that created Muhammad and Moses to live together as brother’s keepers, not to harm themselves.

That equally reminds me of the university life during our project in the final year, where we were assigned to do it as a group work with Nuhu David Gajere from Gombe state as the team leader who died after graduation. While I was living in the campus, late Gajere was off campus few metres away from the hostel.

On a particular day, when I visited him to discuss on the project topic as usual on getting to his room, he was in the bathroom and as soon as he came out he frankly told me to go back immediately because there was tension in the area that was dominated by Christians.

Shortly after I left,i intra religious crisis erupted between Christians and Muslims leading to the loss of lives and properties thereby shutting down the university for a long period to avoid the incident escalating into the campus. For that I always remember the kind of brotherhood Gajere as a Christian had exhibited to me which if not because of him I would have fallen as a victim of circumstance.

With these, I think gone are the days when religious bigotry was used by some fanatics as a weapon to poison the minds of the upcoming generation as you hardly trek a short distance either in Kano from the North, Onitsha from the East or Lagos from the West without coming across some one practicing a different religion from others to testify that Nigeria is for all.

On a final note, It would not be out of place for government and other stakeholders in the education sector to chart a way of introducing a subject to strengthen interfaith relationship among the two major religions so as to nurture pupils of primary schools, secondary and tertiary levels to know that the reason behind our existence is to achieve a unity of purpose not to be killing ourselves in the name of protecting political or socioeconomic interest.

As for me, I have grudge or malice and cannot even attempt to harm anybody as Islam does not encourage disunity among people.

Nigeria is for all, we should not allow any sort of ethnicity or selfish interest to overshadow the quest for moving the country to greater heights which could only be achieved through peaceful coexistence by respecting our differences and core values as the will of Almighty God.



Adamu Yalwa Gabi,Bauchi, Bauchi state[email protected] 08033990884

