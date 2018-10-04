Time to wake up

Until October 1, 2018, all along I was deceiving myself to believing that election rigging is only perfected with the connivance of INEC.

In the Bauchi state APC gubernatorial primary election, I got educated and exposed to certain crude methods of rigging with the back-support of thugs.

Votes were awarded to aspirants without the voters allowed to exercise their franchise.

It was interesting watching fraudsters at work for a fee.

But should we support the beneficiary of such a fraudulent exercise? Is that what Bauchi state needs? If that is what the state needs, there was no need for the exercise.

Innocent party members were deceived, fooled and frustrated by the party they religious belong.

Next time, if Nigeria is to contest any elective position at any international body, Bauchi state under APC, can be of tremendous assistance.

Umar Duguri, Bauchi

