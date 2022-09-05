Timeline policy: FCTA revokes allocation, demolishes garden 



The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Monday revoked allocation and also demolished a garden for violating its park operation timeline policy.



The demolished garden, Spotlight Garden Events and Recreation, is located in Wuye District of Abuja.



Blueprint gathered that the allot tee and the operator of the demolished garden have been served several notices, for continuously violating the policy.



The coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) Umar Shuaibu, said hoodlums attacked the garden last week and killed a security operative.



He added that the decision to demolish the garden immediately after the attack was to serve as deterrent to others who may want to violate the rules and jeopardise the lives of residents.



He also stated that the facilities will not only be demolished, but the allocation revoked.



Shuaibu argued that FCTA was enforcing the 7pm close time for parks and gardens because of the peculiar security situation in the nation’s capital.



He stated further that both the allot tee and the operator of the garden will be prosecuted for the violation of the regulations leading to the attack and killing of the security officer.



He said: “Just last week at a park called spotlight Garden Events and Recreation in Wuye District, the operator flagrantly violated our closing time regulation by operating beyond 7:00pm. This attracted the activities of armed hoodlums who gunned down a gallant security officer in cold blood. This could have been avoided if they had complied with our regulations.



“The allot tee and the operator will henceforth be prosecuted for the violation of the regulations and for creating the enabling environment that led to the death of an innocent citizen. Already, the park operator has been arrested,” he stated.

