Tinubu @71: A toast to a civilian General/political strategist

Like a blast of the wind with the sound of a trumpet; The heralding of a new dawn, the birthing of a renewed hope with the drive of missionary zeal.

As the blast of the breath, only as yesterday; when this journey began, from milestones to milestone; your strides in landmark legacies are here to stay.

So we all one, the high, the great and the low; In joint acclamation to your deeds, Reaching to the east and the west; touching the North and south of country.

So here we stand in unison. In this assemblage of your admirers, to pour encomiums, the great leader of our time President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he turns 71

“A well written life is almost as rare as a well spent one” -Thomas Caryle

“People become really quite remarkable when they start thinking that they can do things, when they believe in themselves; they have the first secret of success.”-Norman Vincent Peale

Giants strides made by man are usually relived with pomp and pageantry. While some roll out the milestone amidst glass clinging, others play the breakthrough low but all in praises and in anticipation of better future ahead. In this momentous instance, the success story always overshadows the nauseating hurdles and barricades accompanying such feats.

In the lives of many, birthdays are usually periods for sober reflections. The period for stocktaking. Numerous personalities with eyes on the verdict of history use such occasions to reflect on their contributions to the betterment of their societies. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President–elect of Nigeria, would have wished that his 71st birthday anniversary on March 29, 2023, be observed with an annual colloquium. But the man is not an ordinary man today as he is president-in-waiting of the African giant.

The vision of Jagaban is to build a prosperous, highly educated, technology driven pace setting Nigeria. He believes that the fastest and only way to change the populace is through education. While most Nigerian elite are busy manipulating ethno-regional difference to personal advantage, Tinubu has always been vanguard of harnessing the differences to build a restructured united Nigeria.

As a former senator and former governor, Tinubu has in-depth understanding of the contemporary problems of Nigeria. His ideas can build solid bridges leading us into the future with sound economic development. He has an analytic mind that is fertile and pregnant with development ideas. He is what Nigeria needs now. Nobody can doubt the political sagacity and international reach of Asiwaju , who has supporters in every nook and cranny of this country as shown by the vast spread of his votes across this country .

It is a fact that Tinubu is a champion for progress and development as it is evident with his antecedents while he was the Governor of Lagos state. His policies and actions culminated in a practical development model based on research. Many states in Nigeria have since adopted the model in their states and this model is also being used by institutions of learning across the globe as one of the successful development and economic models from Africa’s largest country

Jagaban remains the most popular, charismatic and influential leader among his contemporaries. He is the best leader chosen by Nigerians to solve the myriads of problems about to choke the country to death. BAT has a swell of goodwill unparalleled in this country.

He is exemplary in humility, an apostle of change, a revolutionary and core disciplinarian adept in the evolution of continuity between the past, diligently reshaping today for brighter tomorrow. He is an ardent believer in the delegation of responsibilities among his team members for the creation of an efficient, resilient and responsive system.

Nigeria needs a strategic and visionary leader who can identify opportunities from challenges. Asiwaju has the mental capacity, resources, network and more importantly surrounded by brains that can turn around the fortune of this country and consolidate on the developmental foundation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Life, says a sage, is a basket of sorrows punctuated with moments of happiness. On whatever scale of measurement, Tinubu’s 71 years sojourn on this terrestrial divide is that of a living legend and man of destiny. He has the credit of balance of happiness.

By any benchmark one deploys to assess him, and in whatever clime in our firmament of the planet earth, Tinubu, former governor of Lagos and President-elect of Nigeria, is a stunning success, a unique gift to humanity and deserves to be celebrated by all and sundry within the Nigerian geography and beyond as he turns 71 years .

As our beloved amiable civilian general turns 71, it is our wish and prayer that the Almighty God shall continue to keep him in robust health, with a sound mind, as he warms up to carry the burden of Nigeria and Nigerians on May 29, 2023.

Danyaro, senior special assistant (print media) to Jigawa state governor, writes from Dutse via [email protected] .

