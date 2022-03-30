Tinubu, a true democrat – Folarin

Chairman of Senate Committee on Local Content, Senator Teslim Folarin on Tuesday described the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as a true democrat.

Senator Folarin who stated this in his goodwill message to Asiwaju Tinubu personally signed by him on the occasion of his 70th birthday anniversary, declared that Asiwaju Tinubu dedicated his life to the service to humanity, advocate of good governance and development of democracy in Nigeria.

According to the Senator representing Oyo Central senatorial district, the APC presidential aspirant is unwaveringly committed to the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria as “a man of excellence.”

“On the auspicious occasion of your 70th birthday anniversary, I heartily rejoice with Your Excellency on behalf of my family and good people of Oyo Central Senatorial District”, he said.

Folarin added, “I join your family, friends, business associates and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life and to pray that He continues to bless you with robust health and imbue you with His continued guidance and protection.”