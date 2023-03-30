Tinubu, best contributor to sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy – Alao

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state, Engr Oyedele Alao, has said the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu remained the most contributor to the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria

Engr. Alao while congratulating Asiwaju Tinubu on his 71st birthday, stated that history of democracy in Nigeria would not be complete without special mention of the President-elect, Asiwaju Tinubu

He emphasised that Tinubu stood as a dogged fighter for democracy who had paid his dues in fighting the course of the weak and making Nigeria a better place for all.

He added that his emergence as President-elect was not unexpected but rather well deserved, stating that he built bridges across the country in his journey of life thereby reaping his generosity and friendliness to every Nigerian he met on way.

Alao noted that celebrating the 71st birthday of Tinubu as the President-elect was a unique opportunity as it would prepare him to take on the most important assignment of serving his dear fatherland as the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.

“I join teeming members of our party, APC; well wishers within the country and all over the world, to celebrate our indefatigable leader and President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the occasion of his 71st birthday anniversary”, he said.

Engineer Alao added, “I pray that the good Lord will grant him good health and many prosperous years in undiluted joy to continue to be a shinning light to his numerous mentees and Nigerians as a whole.”

According to Engr Alao, Nigerians are blessed to have Asiwaju Tinubu as the next democratically elected President with his development-focused and detribalised disposition towards governance.

He further said that every Nigerian would be proud of his achievements as he would replicate the feats he recorded in Lagos as governor all over the country.

The APC chieftain then prayed Allah to keep Asiwaju Tinubu in perfect health and grant him the wisdom and strength to achieve his desire for the country.

