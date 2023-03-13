Tinubu comfortable with Folarin as our governorship candidate, Oyo APC tells Makinde

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state Monday said the president- elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is comfortable with the choice of Senator Teslim Folarin as the party’s governorship candidate in the state.

Oyo APC in a statement in Ibadan by its publicity secretary, Olawale Sadare, said Senator Folarin as the party’s governorship candidate is the person with whom the president- elect, Asiwaju Tinubu would work to uplift Oyo state.

APC said Governor Seyi Makinde should forget about the purported claim that he had an agreement of partnership on the ongoing general election with the president-elect, Senator Tinubu,

“For the avoidance of doubt, Senator Tinubu is abreast of happenings in Oyo state’s political space and he is comfortable with the choice of Senator Folarin as the next governor of the Pacesetter and the person with whom he would work to uplift our dear state,” he said.

The party added, “Again, we make bold to ask whether it is Governor Makinde who caused Oyo to be the state which gave Sen. Tinubu the highest number of delegate votes at the APC presidential primary last year.

“We also put it to the governor and his sympathisers to bring out any media material or document in which he (Makinde) mentioned Tinubu as his choice presidential candidate before the declaration of poll results by INEC even as they have not produced the agreement they claim Asiwaju signed with the G5 governors.”

Oyo APC also accused Governor Makinde of an alleged “overt and covert but futile efforts geared towards creating false impression about being instrumental to the emergence of Sen. Tinubu as the president-elect.

“Rather than respond to the challenge which we threw last week on this same subject matter, Gov. Makinde has continued to hide behind a finger by sponsoring some misguided individuals to spread the fake news about a purported agreement between the president-elect and the five aggrieved PDP governors referred to as G5. Gov. Makinde’s men mischievously tell the fake story of him delivering Oyo state to Sen. Tinubu on February 25 whereas they do not have a single fact to back up their claims.”

Oyo APC added; “There are records of efforts put up by Oyo APC chieftains such as Sen. Teslim Folarin, Isaac Omodewu, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, Adebayo Shittu, Dr. Fola Akinosun, Prof. Abideen Olaiya among others who visited all the media houses in the state to promote the candidature of Asiwaju Tinubu while we also have it on record how Gov. Makinde’s media handlers used every available opportunity to run down the presidential candidate of the APC.”

