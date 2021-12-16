Tinubu didn’t build house for me, Adebanjo replies Akande

Leader of Pan Yoruba Socio political organisation, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Thursday said the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Senator Bola Tinubu, did not build his house in Lekki.

Chief Adebanjo in a statement made available to journalists said contrary to the claim by former APC national interim chairman, Chief Bisi Akande in his newly launched book, ” My Participation”, the Afenifere leader said:”My house in Lekki was built with my resources through the sale of 3 developed properties, loan from GTBank and the sale of undeveloped landed property given me by my late leader, Chief Obafemi Awolowo of blessed memory.”

The Afenifere leader pointed out that he owed it a duty to himself and ” to put the record straight for posterity about the big lie that Bola Tinubu built my house in Lekki for me”.

He stated further: ” A lot has been said in the press and the social media to demolish tantrums. But I owe a duty to myself and to put the record straight for posterity about the big lie that Bola Tinubu built my house in Lekki for me.

“I therefore deny categorically that my house at Lekki was built with my resources through the sale of 3 developed properties, loan from GTBank and the sale of undeveloped landed property given me by my late leader, Chief Obafemi Awolowo of blessed memory.

“The details are as follows: A 4 bedroom duplex with 2 bedroom flat enclosed with 2 undeveloped plots at plot 4, block 14, Nuru Oniwo Street, Aguda Surulere, Lagos state. This is where I was living before moving to Lekki. The house was commissioned in 1972 by Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

” A wing of the duplex was once occupied by a staff of the security outfit then known as “Special branch” headed then by the late Alhaji M.D. Yussuf who later became Inspector General of Police when General Olusegun Obasanjo was the head of state. It was later occupied by one of the wives Chief Pius Akinyelure, who often visit his wife there in company of Senator Bola Tinubu.

“The gate of this property was forced open by Abacha security forces when NADECO was holding a send off party for American Ambassador, Walter Carrington in my house. I took the federal government to court for damages and I was awarded N1million naira which has not been paid till today by the federal government, Mr. Olisa Agbakoba SAN, was my counsel.

“The house was sold to St Baths Anglican Church, Aguda, Surulere.”