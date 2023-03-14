Tinubu: Gbajabiamila opens up on ‘lobbying for Chief Of Staff position’

Following speculation that he is lobbying to be appointed as Chief of Staff to the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has debunked the rumor.

Elected members of the 10th House of Representatives were at the International Conference Centre (ICC) to collect their certificates of return, Gbajabiamila was noticeably absent at the time.

Reacting to the speculation, the speaker on Monday said he “knows nothing” about lobbying for the job.

“I don’t know anything about that chief of staff thing.

“All I heard was that I didn’t come here last week to pick up my certificate and for that reason, somebody conjectured that must be about something about Chief of Staff.

“I was in Lagos and I could not leave Lagos because I was campaigning for my party. That’s number one.

“Again, it’ll interest you to know that I was not here four years ago to pick up my certificate because I couldn’t make it. I don’t think it is anything significant. I’ll pick up my certificate today or tomorrow.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

