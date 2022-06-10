Tinubu has shown political resilience, determination – APC G3

– Urges him to harmonise all support groups

The APC Grassroots Governance Group, APC G3 has congratulated former Lagos state Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his emergence as the Presidential candidate of the party.

APC G3 in a press release Thursday night said Tinubu has shown resilience and determination in his political career.

The press release signed by the National Coordinator of the group, Amechi Chuks Oyema, said the Jagaban of Borgu’s dexterity and commitment to the cause of democracy is worthy of note.

The group urged Tinubu to harmonise all Support Groups of the APC for maximum unity and eventual victory in the Presidential election next year.

APC G3 further urged the candidate to ensure all sections of the country are carried along in the campaigns.

According to APC G3, “the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a lesson in political resilience and determination.

“We urge the candidate to ensure all Support Groups are harmonized for maximum result in the election.

“APC G3 remains committed to the success of all our candidates from the state to the national levels. We will maximally activate our structures across the federation to ensure their victory.

