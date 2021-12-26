Tinubu has the capacity to fix Nigeria – Faleke

The federal lawmaker representing Ikeja constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. James Faleke has said the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the only one with the capacity to fix Nigeria.

Faleke, who was speaking with newsmen at his Ikeja residence on the occasion of his 62nd birthday and Christmas celebration, noted that the national leader would definitely take the country to Eldorado if given a chance come 2023.

“I want to thank the people of Ikeja and my national leader, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu who have given me this opportunity to represent Ikeja federal constituency for the third term, nobody has represented this constituency for two terms before me. So I am indeed lucky.

“We are praying for him that come 2023, direct primaries or no direct primaries, he would win and take this country on that path of development like he has done in Lagos.

“He is the only one with the capacity, leadership acumen, and dexterity to fix this country as it is today, and by the special grace of God, he will get there.

“He has done it in Lagos, he can replicate it in the entire country. Look at most of the things he did in Lagos, they are now being copied in the entire country.

“The independent power project he wanted to do then that was frustrated by the then federal government is now being copied

“Meanwhile, if they had allowed him to do that, most of the companies in my constituency like Dunlop, Nigerite and so on that left due to power problem would have remained, providing employment for my constituents.”

The third term House of Representatives member thanked the constituents and party leaders while wishing them merry Christmas and prosperous New Year in advance.

Related

No tags for this post.