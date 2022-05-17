Tinubu is the liberator of Kwara state – APC chairman





The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, Tuesday, declared former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, as the liberator of the state.

This is just as Tinubu also reaffirmed that governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is the leader of the party in the state.

Fagbemi spoke when Tinubu met with APC national delegates in Ilorin, the state capital.

Tinubu was accompanied to the venue of the event by governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and former Borno state governor, Kassim Shettima as well as the Mutawalli of Ilorin, Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq.

The APC chairman thanked Tinubu for his support for the party during the 2019 general elections.

Corroborating Fagbemi, Kwara state governor, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq, said: “We can’t thank him (Tinubu) enough for helping us take power in this state. It’s not about money, he provided logistics for night meetings in his house in Abuja.Asiwaju , we thank you very much, once again.

“We are trying to achieve in Kwara state what Asiwaju achieved in Lagos state in the areas of education, civil servants welfare and internally generated revenue (IGR). We have started by revamping the basic education sector and full payment of the N30,000 minimum wage”.

Addressing the delegates, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “I’m lost of words to thank the governor and his people for the wonderful reception accorded me and my entourage.”

He emphasised that governor AbdulRazaq is the APC leader in the state, chanting this slogan repeatedly:” AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq is our leader”.

He said the warm reception accorded him was a clear indication that the APC delegates in Kwara state are in support of his presidential ambition.

“I have nothing to thank you for this euphoria endorsement,” Tinubu enthused and his comment drew huge ovation from the delegates in attendance.

He thanked governor AbdulRazaq for returning Kwara to prosperity, adding that his second term of office is certain because” governor AbdulRazaq has excelled.

He said he has the wherewithal to make Nigeria great again and bring prosperity to all, requesting Nigerians to give him the opportunity to serve them.

Tinubu had earlier visited the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, in palace in Ilorin.

