Tinubu jets out to undertake rest, lesser hajj – Aide



The President-elect, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, has travelled abroad to rest and plan his transition programme ahead of May 29, 2023 inauguration.

A statement released Wednesday by the Office of President-elect, signed by Tunde Rahman, said Tinubu left the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja for Europe Tuesday night after exhaustive campaign and election season.”

An online platform had reported that the President-elect was flown abroad as a result of ill-health.

While debunking the report, the statement said: “The President-elect decided to take a break after the hectic campaign and election season to rest in Paris and London, preparatory to going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) and the Ramadan Fasting that begins Thursday.

“While away, the President-elect will also use the opportunity to plan his transition programme.

“He is expected back in the country soon.

“We enjoin the media to stop publishing rumours and unsubstantiated claims and to always seek clarifications from our office.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

