Tinubu: Joe Igbokwe drops fresh hint on 2023 presidential election victory

A Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state on Drainage and Water Resources, Joe Igbokwe, has said the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, will rule Nigeria for eight years and hand over power to a northerner.

He made the claim while campaigning for his principal via his official Facebook page.

He appeal to Igbos in Lagos to cast their votes for the incumbent Lagos governor.

He described the president-elect and former governor of the state as a leader who had backed well-known Igbo businessmen in Lagos, saying that supporting Sanwo-Olu would be a way for them to repay Tinubu for his kindness over the years.

“President-Elect ASIWAJU BAT is a good friend of the Igbo and he did his best for prominent Igbo businessmen and women in Lagos including me. This is payback time and we should do this by voting for GOV SANWO OLU en-mass on March 18,” he said.

