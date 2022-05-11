Tinubu ‘ll congratulate winner, return home if he loses ticket – Babashir Lawal 

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babashir Lawal, has said the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will congratulate the winner and return home if he loses the presidential ticket of the party.



The ruling party had slated its presidential primary for May 30 2022.

The former Lagos governor will be contesting the APC ticket along Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Ameachi, Chief Timipre Sylva, Dave Umahi and 23 other party chieftains.

Speaking with newsmen after submitting Tinubu’s presidential nomination forms Wednesday in Abuja, Babashir Lawal who led the Tinubu Support Group (TSG) alongside Governor Babatunde Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state and James Faleke, expressed confidence that their principal will defeat other aspirants.

When asked to explained what Tinubu meant in a statement that he will go back home if beaten, the former SGF boss said: “He’s a democrat. Every politician should not be afraid of the election because the probability are two: either you win or lose. So if we lose at the convention we go back home, we lick our wounds and prepare to support the winner if he emerges in a free and fair manner.

“There are no challenges. We are politicians, we have been in this game for many years, whatever challenges there are we’ve already converted them into opportunities.”

Lawal said President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive on ambitious Ministers to resign was not a threat to his principal?

“How can it be a threat? The more the merrier. We are democrats and we believe that if there are one million contestants on the platform of APC we will carry majority of the delegates at the convention. So the more the merrier, they are all welcome.

“Well, we feel elated that today we hae come to submit the winning form and we have complied with one of the major requirements of the party for contesting for presidency on the platform of APC. We’ve done all that is required we’ve submitted all the required documents as you can see we have received our acknowledgement copy and we’re confident victory will be ours come 30th May during the convention.”

