Tinubu opens up on relationship with Aregbesola



Former Lagos state governor and national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has denied a media report that his relationship with the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has gone sour.



An online media (not Blueprint.ng) had reported that a ‘cold war’ between the duo had worsened.



But a statement signed Tuesday night by the head of Tinubu media office, Tunde Rahman, said “there is no war, cold or hot, between them. There has never been and there will never be. Asiwaju believes in him and he believes in the APC leader.



“Our political family remains strong. And we are staying focused in our commitment to building and maintaining a cohesive political party.”



The statement explained that on Tuesday, the Governor’s Advisory Council, the highest decision-making body within the All Progressives Congress in Lagos state, passed a resolution calling for the disbandment of all factional groups within the party.



“This was to promote discipline, harmony and cohesion and engender party supremacy. The APC is one united political family in Lagos.



“This is a figment of the imagination of the news organisation that authored the report. Asiwaju Tinubu remains Ogbeni Aregbesola’s leader. The former governor of Osun state has been unswervingly and wholly committed to the progressive ideology of the Tinubu political family.





“The GAC is a very strong body within the APC leadership structure in Lagos. Its resolution is not targeted at any particular individual or collection of individuals,” he said.

Related