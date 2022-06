The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Thursday night paid a surprise visit to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at his Aguda House Residence, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Tinubu was accompanied by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos Lagos.

He was received by the Vice President and the Senator representing Kano South Senatorial District Mr Kabir Gaya, among others.

