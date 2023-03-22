Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu: Arewa youth laud Northerners in Lagos on victories 

Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has commended Northerners in Lagos led by the Sarkin Hausawa and Sarkin Fulani of Lagos for the laudable roles they played during the presidential and governorship election.

The AYCF said the northerners led by Sarkin Hausawan, Lagos, and chairman, Arewa Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Aminu Yaro Dogara and Sarkin Fulanin Lagos (Chairman, Fulani Council of Chiefs), Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Bambado, and the Arewa community contributed immensely in voluntarily helping to secure the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the re-election of Governor Sanwo-Olu, without requesting for money from them.

The national president of AYCF, Alhaji Shettima Yerima, said, “the Arewa community in Lagos, led by the Sarkin Hausawa and Sarkin Fulani, has made valuable sacrifice in the presidential, National Assembly and governorship elections in Lagos state. We are compelled to openly express our happiness over the volunteerism and self-sacrifice of the Arewa community, led by both Sarkin Hausawa and Sarkin Fulani monarchs, including their kith and kin in the 19 states of Northern Nigeria, in the election that produced Asiwaju Tinubu as Nigeria’s democratically-elected leader.

“We feel duty bound to follow-up on the promises made by president-elect Tinubu to all Northerners, to redeem his promise of protecting their image, integrity and safety, including the Arewa community in Lagos. We believe this will further strengthen their faith in the capacity of the president-elect to deliver on his mandate. It was exciting how the Arewa community redoubled their sacrifice and volunteerism in finally ensuring the success of Governor Sanwo-Olu.”

