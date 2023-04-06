Tinubu/Shettima associates constitute council on appointments 

The Tinubu/Shettima Associates and Professionals (TAP-IT) Project 2023 has constituted a 12-member Independent Advisory Council to advise on appointments and responsibilities to be made by president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The appointments and responsibilities cut across all levels of governance.

This was contained in a communiqué from a strategic meeting of the organisation signed by its director-general, Comrade Abdulmajeed Sa’ad, in Abuja, Thursday.

Membership of the advisory council are Professor Mohammed Kuta Yahaya (Niger), Mr. Gbenga Olawepo Hashim (Kwara), Alhaji Mahmoud Aliyu Shinkafi (Zamfara), Barrister Obioma Success (Imo), Alhaji Umaru Dembo (Kaduna), Alhaji Sani Turaki and Alaja Folashade Bola Tinubu (Lagos).

Others are Professor Toaheed Adedoja (Oyo), Engineer Yusuf Husseini (Kogi), Alhaji A. Haruna (Adamawa), Hajiya Amina H. Kila (FCT) and Comrade Aminu Aminu (Jigawa).

The communiqué called on the president-elect to avoid sensitive mistakes made by previous administrations such as delay in appointments, refusal to reward support groups, non-compliance to competence and merit which are ascribed to requirements for appointments.

