Tinubu speaks on meeting Chief Justice of Nigeria

The Nigerian President-elect, Bola Tinubu has debunked an alleged meeting with the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, in London.

This was disclosed in a statement by Tinubu’s spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, on Friday.

He wrote, “To show that the story was a mere salacious fiction, meant to draw traffic to the discredited purveyor, it claimed the Chief Justice left Nigeria for London on 11 March, on a wheelchair to board a plane.

“The President-elect left Nigeria on 21 March, 10 clear days thereafter. What kind of appointment or secret meeting will the two men have arranged in London, with so wide disparate arrival dates, except in the imagination of the false news merchants?

“We can confirm that the President-elect, who left Nigeria Tuesday has not been in London.”

