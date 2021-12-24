Tinubu support organisation appoints Bakare as coordinator

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Musa Bakare, has been appointed as the Kogi state coordinator for Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO).

Bakare’s appointment was announced at the awareness and sensitisation seminar for North-central zonal and state coordinators of TSO held in Abuja on Wednesday.

The director-general of TSO, Aminu Suleiman, while presenting the letter of appointment to Bakare, commended him for his dedication and loyalty to the organisation.

He charged Bakare to mobilise support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare interest for the country’s presidency, come 2023.

On his part, Bakare appreciated the TSO DG, saying the organisation “remains a veritable platform for mobilising the needed support to enable Tinubu to declare an interest in the nation’s presidency.”

He pledged to form a team of loyal and dedicated supporters and members of the APC for TSO in Kogi.