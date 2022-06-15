Tinubu support organisation appoints FCT minister patron 









The Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO), Tuesday, appointed the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu as patron.





Director General of the group, Aminu Suleiman while presenting the investiture, said it was in recognition of Aliyu’s immense love and belief in Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s political ideology as well as her immeasurable support and contributions towards the attainment of the Tinibu Support Organisation’s aims and objectives.





The Director General, therefore, expressed the hope that the appointment would serve as a motivation for the Honourable Minister to continue to put in her utmost for the realization of the organization’s objectives.





The letter presented to the minister reads in parts: “I am pleased to inform you that you are appointed as a PATRON, Tinubu Support Organisation. This is in recognition and appreciation of your immense love and belief in His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s political ideology as well as your immeasurable support and contributions towards the attainment of the Tinibu Support Organisation’s aims and objectives.





“The terms and conditions of your appointment as well as your expected duties shall be as contained in the constitution of the organisation.





“It is my hope and belief that this appointment will serve as a motivation geared towards your support for the realization of the organisation’s objectives.”





Responding, the minister noted that with commitment and hard work, the group would deliver the All Progressives Congress’ presidential candidate come 2023.

