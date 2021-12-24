Tinubu support organisation felicitates with Kogites

Tinubu Support Organisation, Kogi state chapter, has felicitated with the entire people of Kogi state on the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebration.

This was contained in a Christmas message issued Friday by the organisation’s coordinator, Musa Bakare.

He said the life of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu exemplified “the virtues of love for fellow countrymen, tolerance, Godliness and selflessness which are the reflections of Christians in every Christmas.”

“It is our prayer that the celebration of the birth of Christ will renew our commitment and rekindle our faith in the ability to overcome our numerous challenges as a nation,” he said via the message.

He used the Christmas occasion to invite all Kogites to the organisation’s project, saying Tinubu’s presidential aspiration “is a collective responsibility of those that want a greater Nigeria.”

Related

No tags for this post.