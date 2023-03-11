Tinubu: Triumph of a political colossus

It is now an open secret that the former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is now Nigeria’s president-elect. For those who may not know, the erstwhile Lagos state chief executive is not the typical run-of-the-mill Nigerian politician.

A master political strategist of no mean repute, Tinubu has never lost an election since he started appearing on the ballot. The lessons in his political journey are enormous and worth studying by contemporary politicians, especially young people, who are aspiring to be leaders.

Tinubu’s political trajectory depicts the importance of building people regardless of any differences. He built builders and the builders built him.

Most people, including some members of his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, had thought that he was not going to win the February 25 presidential election because of some varying factors.

But Tinubu, for a minute, never lost hope. He consistently told people that he was going to win. He candidly said, “it is my turn and I will win.” These were the songs he sang until he won.

It is a fact known that most politicians fear the “enemies within” but the reverse is the case with Tinubu as the Aso Rock cabal in the President Muhammadu Buhari government fear him. He tackled them and moved on.

The contributions of the people he built in politics to his emergence as president-elect cannot be overemphasised.

Hours after Tinubu was announced as the winner of the keenly-contested election, he first extended his heartfelt appreciation to the vice president-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, and the entire northern governors who gave their best to his ascension to the presidency.

One of the qualities of a resounding leader is his ability to unite people and carry everybody along. That is what Tinubu started with. He called on all presidential contestants to join him in building a new Nigeria for the betterment of all and sundry. Who has ever done that in the history of our current democracy?

Tinubu’s track record as governor of Lagos state is a testimony of his effort for the unity and development of Nigeria. He brought capable hands outside Lagos state for the betterment of his people. He has national spread, unlike his Labor Party rival, Peter Obi, who was largely voted by people of the Southwest and a few from the South-west.

Obi, being a former governor of Anambra state, does not take his state as his permanent residence. He lives in Lagos – a state developed by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I expect him to calm down his supporters, accept defeat and join hands with Mr President-elect to steer the Nigerian project.

One of the best ways to advocate peaceful coexistence and give people a sense of belonging is by giving protection to the people you govern regardless of any differences. Tinubu’s house is a good example. He’s a Muslim. His wife and children are Christians.

Teeming Nigerians have joined Tinubu to savour his electoral victory in the penultimate Saturday’s presidential election. But the president-elect knows, more than anyone else, that the journey ahead will be rough, bumpy and tortuous.

He however should do all that it takes to actualise the visions of his ‘Renewed Hope’ campaign slogan. It is not for anything that many, including his armchair critics, regard him as a political colossus, who has greatly paid his dues in helping to entrench democratic governance in the giant of Africa.

Lawan Bukar Maigana,

Abuja

[email protected]

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

