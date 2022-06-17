Tinubu will be Nigeria’s next president – Ex-APC chair

A former chairman of Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Ben Nwoye, has tipped the 2023 presidential candidate of the APC, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to be the next president of the country.

Nwoye stated this in Enugu on Friday at a get-together organised by Tinubu Support Group (TSG) at his residence.

Nwoye, a serving Federal Commissioner representing South East in the Federal Consumer Competition Protection Commission (FCCPC), told state coordinators of TSG that he was optimistic that Tinubu would emerge victorious “because of the feat he was able to achieve as a governor of Lagos state.

“I want to also use this medium to call on our people of South East Nigeria to embrace our Candidate and the APC because Tinubu has the capacity to deliver, because as governor of Lagos state, he proved himself.

“If we recall what happened when he was Lagos state governor, we don’t need any naysayer to tell us as Nigerians that the man Tinubu, has all it takes to take the nation to the next level from where President Muhammadu Buhari will stop.

“We all know when the then PDP led federal government stopped Lagos state government under Tinubu’s watch from receiving its monthly federal statutory allocation, yet the governor continued with his tremendous human-oriented programmes and policies which he used in transforming and moving the state forward until he left office.

‘So, On behalf of members of Enugu State Tinubu Support Groups please accept my sincere appreciation. This inaugural meeting and celebration of victory was successful because of your contribution.”

