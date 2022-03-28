Tinubu’s Agenda tasks new APC exco on party unity

The Tinubu Transformation Agenda, (TITANS) in Oyo state on Sunday tasked the newly elected national executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to unite the party ahead the 2023 general election.

TITANS 2023 in a statement in Ibadan by its Director General, A.B Ahmad, and National Publicity Secretary, Dr AbdulAzeez Olatunde, stressed that there was the need for the new APC national executives to act fast.

It, specifically, cautioned that this became imperative if APC must go into the general election in unity and winning mood for the forthcoming general election.

“We need to warn the Sen Abdullahi Adamu led new national executive of All Progressives Congress (APC) that the time is not their friend and they have a lot of crisis in a lot of States in Nigeria to resolve, if APC must go into the General Election in unity and winning mood,” it said.

The group added, “It is essential that we congratulate His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the party across the country for giving us this wonderful set of people to pilot the affairs of the Party (APC), for the next four years.

“On behalf of all concerned APC and especially TITAN in Nigeria and Diaspora, we wish Senator Abdullahi Adamu and his national executives success for their tenure.”

The group emphasised that APC has always been a lucky group since inception in 2014, with a sagacious, steadfast and resourceful group of people led by mercurial ex-governor Bisi Akande.