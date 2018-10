Tinubu’s candidate detained over fake dollars – Ambode

Ahead of today’s governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has provided some insight into his opposition to the candidature of Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode to flag the party’s flag in 2019.

According to him, the governor has deviated from the state’s development plan, put in place by patriotic Lagosians some 20 years ago.

He therefore described his preferred candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu as competent to take over from the incumbent and further the development of the state via the blueprint.

However, Governor Ambode, said, giving the past of Tinubu’s choice, there is nothing to show that he has the competence and integrity to take the state to the next level.

The governor therefore asked party members to rally round him, considering the pace of development he has brought to the state since coming on board in 2015.

While Tinubu, who had been silent over the matter spoke through a press statement, Ambode made his own position known at a press conference yesterday in Lagos.

In a personally signed statement yesterday, Tinubu said: “Tomorrow, our party and the people of Lagos will have an encounter with destiny.

We shall hold our governorship primary.

“With the holding of direct primaries to elect governorship candidates in Lagos and other states, the APC takes a groundbreaking step toward greater internal democracy and progressive governance for the benefit of all people.

“While our party is young, it has grown fast and has travelled far in a short time.

This speaks well of the character of you, the party’s rankand-file members.

“What, in other nations, has taken political parties generations to achieve, we have done in a few brief years.

No other party in Nigeria dare attempt what we have already dedicated ourselves to do.

“I thank and commend all APC members and all Lagosians, who have lent their support to this historic and humane mission upon which our party has embarked.

We are democrats in the truest sense of the word.

As such, we forever search for what is good and right for the people.

“With this ideal as our guide, tomorrow’s primary cannot be shaded by selfish ambition or the perceived personal grievance between this or that person.

Something much greater waits in the balance.

What is at stake is nothing less than the future of the people of this state and how we can best maximise our collective destiny.” Explaining reasons for direct primaries in the state chapter of the party, Tinubu said, by this, “the party places the people’s future soundly in their hands.

As democracy would have it, you shall be the authors of the party’s nomination and hopefully our next state government.

“I trust in the wisdom of the people and will abide it.

However, as a leader of the party and as a former governor of our beloved and excellent Lagos, I would be remiss if I did not make a few observations regarding the primary.” On his opposition to Ambode’s choice as APC flag bearer, the former Lagos state governor said, “my goal is and shall always be a better Lagos.

To this objective, I have dedicated the greater part of my public life.

Roughly 20 years ago, a corps of dedicated and patriotic Lagosians, put aside personal interests and rivalries, to put their minds and best ideas together for the good of the state.

Out of this collaborative effort, was born a master plan for economic development that would improve the daily lives of our people.

“Bestowed on me was the honour of a lifetime when I was elected to be your governor in 1999.

My administration faithfully implemented that plan.

The government of my immediate successor, Tunde Fashola, also honoured this enlightened plan.

“Where state government remained true to that blueprint, positive things happened.

During my tenure and Governor Fashola, Lagos state recorded improvements in all aspects of our collective existence, from public health to public sanitation, from education to social services, from the administration of justice to the cleaning of storm and sewage drains.

Businesses, large and small, invested, hired millions of workers and thrived.

“All Lagosians were to fully participate and justly benefit from the social dividends and improvements wrought by this plan.

From the common labourer, to business leaders, to professionals and our industrious civil service, we all were to be partners in a monumental but joint enterprise.

None was to be alienated.

None was to be left out.

And none were to be pushed aside.

“This is especially true for those who contributed so much to our development, whether as a business leader who has invested heavily in Lagos, the homeowner who struggles to pay his fair share of taxes or as someone employed in the hard work of keeping our streets and by ways clean so that others may go about their daily tasks unimpeded.

“I make no pretence that the master plan is perfect.

It can always be fine-tuned.

However, whenever a government departed from this plan without compelling reason, the state and its people have borne the painful consequence of the improper departure.

“To ignore this blueprint for progress in order to replace it with ad-hoc schemes of a materially inferior quality, contravenes the spirit of progressive governance and of our party.

Such narrowness of perspective does not bring us closer to our appointed destination; it takes us farther from that destiny.

“For reasons unknown to me and most Lagosians, we have experienced such deviations from enlightened governance recently.

This trend is that which most concerns me as the primary nears.

We must arrest this trend before irreparable harm is committed against the people and their future.” “For the record, let it be known that I shall vote in this primary because I see it as one of extreme import to our state and our party.

Just as I shall vote, I equally urge all party members to do so.

“We must vote in a manner that returns Lagos to its better path, the one that promises a just chance for all to enjoy the fruits of our prosperity.

We must always pursue our goal of a Lagos energised by creative dynamism, tolerance of others, and guided by a leadership capable of extending a collegial hand to all stakeholders, far and wide.

“I am encouraged by the emergence of a candidate in this primary who has served the state in senior positions in my administration, the Fashola administration and even in the current one.

While possessing a wealth of experience and exposure, he is a young man endowed with superlative vision and commitment.

“Most importantly, he understands the importance of the blueprint for development.

He esteems it as a reliable and wellconceived vehicle for the future development of the state.

He also knows the value of reaching out and working with others in order to maximise development and provide people the best leadership possible.

“With people like him at the helm, the state will write the proper history for itself.

When the final word is given, let it be said that we want all Lagosians to look to the future with the hope and optimism that our best days remain before us and not behind us.

“We walk into this primary strong and confidently believing in the right course we are to take.

We shall emerge from this primary even stronger and more confident that we have taken that course by returning Lagos and our party to their finest path,” the statement further added.

Ambode replies Notwithstanding Sanwo-Olu’s rating by the APC national leader, Governor Ambode believes his rival contestant lacks the requisite competence, and therefore unfit to govern the state.

The embattled governor made the position known while addressing journalists at the Government House, Alausa, Ikeja.

According to him, the aspirant was arrested sometime in the United States of America for spending fake dollars, and had also allegedly undergone rehabilitation at Gbagada General Hospital in Lagos.

Ambode urged the APC leadership in the state to act in the interest of the development of Lagos state.

“The aspirant being put up to compete against us is not a fit and proper person to take this job.

I have done everything in the last three and half years to serve people selflessly and to serve the poor.

“This particular aspirant is somebody that has been arrested for spending fake dollars in a nightclub in America, and he has been detained for months.

“He doesn’t have the competence to do what he is being propelled to do.

This is somebody that has gone for rehabilitation before.

The records are there at the Gbagada General Hospital,” he alleged.

