Tinubu’s man pulls out of Kogi governorship race

The Secretary of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC) and Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Finance, James Abiodun Faleke, has declared that his decision not to participate in the 2023 governorship race of Kogi State was borne out of his desire to subject his personal interest to national interest.

A group of Kogites from the three senatorial districts had put money together to purchase governorship nomination form for Hon. Faleke last month, urging him to throw his hat in the ring as the most acceptable candidate at the moment.

But Faleke in a chat with Journalists on Sunday, urged those that bought the form not to lose hope of a better Kogi without him, adding that he will still add value to the state in many other ways.

“I am of the opinion that my personal interest must not overide national interest. I alongside several other supporters worked hard for the election of our Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It would be out of place for me to jump out of the team to start pursuing personal goals.

“The people that bought form on my behalf meant well and I appreciate them and I am pleading with them and my other numerous supporters in Kogi State to see the larger picture and to note that I am still with them spirit, body and soul and will continue to contribute to the development of the state,” he said.

