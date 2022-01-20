Tinubu’s N50m donation, a political gimmick

The donation of N50 million by the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and a presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to victims of Gusua attack in Zamfara state is a political gimmick.



Scores have been gruesomely killed, raped, kidnapped while many others have been displaced in Zamfara, Borno and other Northan states, yet Tinubu has never sympathised or even sent a condolence message to them.

It is pertinent for Nigerians to note that ‘he who pays respect for the great, is paving his own way to greatness’. He does that with a motive!

We all should wake up from our long slumber and vote for energetic and competent leaders, people with fresh minds, because fresh minds come with fresh ideas, not people struggling with age and have nothing new to propel development.



The big mistake Nigerians will do is to vote based on religious sentiment, cultural inclination and political affiliation; believe you me what Nigerians will face will be more sinister and uncanny than the doom the country is in now.

The only way to overcome this and realise our full potential is getting involved in things that really matter and stop the culture of silence. We should give more impetus to young people with great minds and ideas, believe me Nigeria will tilt to realiding her full potential.



Ahmed Abdul,Funtua, Katsina state